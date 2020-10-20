James Redford dies of cancer at age of 58

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
US filmmaker James Redford has passed away after a battle with liver cancer, his wife Kyle Redford has confirmed. He was 58.
Kyle turned to Twitter and announced the passing of James Redford, the son of actor-director Robert Redford.
She tweeted, “Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed.”
Kylie further said, “As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2yrs.”
James Redford was the third child of Robert Redford with his ex-wife Van Wagenen. He was born on May 5, 1962.