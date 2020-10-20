James Redford dies of cancer at age of 58

US filmmaker James Redford has passed away after a battle with liver cancer, his wife Kyle Redford has confirmed. He was 58.

Kyle turned to Twitter and announced the passing of James Redford, the son of actor-director Robert Redford.

She tweeted, “Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed.”

Kylie further said, “As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2yrs.”

James Redford was the third child of Robert Redford with his ex-wife Van Wagenen. He was born on May 5, 1962.