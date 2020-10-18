R. Kelly lawyers claim not one guard ‘raised a finger’ when he was attacked

Disgraced American rapper and singer R. Kelly was seen getting attacked by inmate in a video that has emerged recently.

Upon the circulation of the clip that showed the singer being punched by another inmate, his lawyers claimed in a new court filing that the guards had done little to nothing in order to stop their client from getting attacked.

It was reported in August by CNN that Kelly, who is held in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center on federal sex abuse charges, was punched multiple times by Jeremiah Farmer.

As per the filing, Kelly bore “significant physical and psychological injuries” following the attack.

CNN citing a Bureau of Prison report claimed that a guard identified as “D. Szyhowski” by officials, had directed Farmer to stop the attack on Kelly and had also pepper sprayed him.

The I Believe I Can Fly singer’s attorneys wrote in their filing on Friday that Farmer “roamed a great distance within the MCC before carrying out that act, without any opposition.”

“An unresolved issue remains as to whether MCC personnel encouraged, and then allowed, a beating of Mr. Kelly to take place. That alone merits an evidentiary hearing,” it was further mentioned.

The infamous singer has been slapped with state charges in Illinois for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and child pornography, along with federal charges in New York which comprise of sex trafficking and racketeering.