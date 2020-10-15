Watch: Virat Kohli's quirky dance before IPL match breaks the internet

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli dances before the IPL clash between Kings XI Punjab and RCB. Photo: screengrab

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli broke the internet, not with his batting prowess ,but for his dance moves on Thursday, before the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Kings XI Punjab clash.



This was a historic match for the Indian captain, who was playing in his 200th T20 cricket games for a single team. Kohli has played 184 matches in the IPL while the rest he has played for RCB in the Champions League.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Kohli said: "RCB means a lot, not many understand that emotion. 200 games for them is unbelievable, I wouldn’t have believed it in 2008. It is an honour, they’ve kept me and I have stayed on."

Here is how social media reacted to the Indian cricket captain shaking a leg on the pitch.



Teams:

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.