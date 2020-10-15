Ellen DeGeneres’s lookalike claims she had to get therapy after host bullied her

Ellen DeGeneres may have thought the abuse allegations are behind her but that is far from the case.

The talk show host has been accused by her lookalike Dawn Lutrell of bullying her to an extent that she had to get therapy for the mental turmoil caused.

An old video of Lutrell impersonating DeGeneres had been played the comedian on her show back in 2018, after which she was ripped apart by the contentious host and left ‘utterly humiliated.’

The clip showed DeGeneres saying: "I was on the internet, I was searching how to remove red wine stains from a People's Choice award, and I'm scrolling and minding my own business and an ad popped up."

"I came across a me impersonator, I didn't know I had one but here she is. What do you think does she look like me? I can see the hair is similar, I guess so,” DeGeneres continued.

She then put on the video of Lutrell doing an impression of the host and saying an old catchphrase of hers that goes like “ka ka.”

"I haven't done 'ka ka' for... like I did it for the first two years. Does anyone remember that I used to go 'ka ka'. That's like a 10-year-old impression, she's got to update it,” DeGeneres commented on it.

Talking to The Telegraph, Lutrell said that DeGeneres’ remarks had been "very, very bullying, very mean spirited.”

She went on to admit that she “heartbroken” after watching the video.

"I've always wanted Ellen to see what I've done and respect it. Now that's gone? Show me the money! Show me the money. It has nothing to do with her anymore,” she added.