Thu Oct 15, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 15, 2020

John Cena, girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh tie the knot

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 15, 2020
John Cena has been in a relationship with Shay Shariatzadeh since March 2019

John Cena has exchanged vows with longtime girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh, PEOPLE.com reported.

As per a marriage certificate obtained by the outlet, the two said 'I do' at an attorney's office on Monday in Tampa, Florida.

The document said that Cena, who has been in a relationship with Shariatzadeh since March 2019, obtained a marriage license on Friday.

Earlier, the WWE star got candid about his romance with Shariatzadeh while talking to Entertainment Tonight. 

He revealed that he met Shariatzadeh on the set of Playing with Fire.

"It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere, and I got a beautiful date," he told the outlet last October.

"What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special," he added.

Meanwhile, a rep for Cena did not return the request for comment on his marriage news.

