Hollywood stars are not liking Johnny Depp's Insta posts due to Amber Heard's allegations?

Johnny Depp fans think major Hollywood celebrities and music stars are unwilling to react to social media posts of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star because they don't want to offend women right activists.

A large number of the Hollywood star's legend believe that his Instagram posts are not liked by top American celebrities. And they blame Amber Heard for the treatment being meteted out to their favorite actor.

Depp's career received a huge blow after his former wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic abuse.

His admirers think since the allegations came amid the #MeToo movement, Depp's received little sympathy from the colleagues in the entertainment industry.

The actor's supporters have targeted Amber Heard on social media and noticed that Depp, who has shared only 11 posts on Instagram, hardly receives any likes from Hollywood mega stars.



They are of the view that it represents the fact that Johnny Depp is facing an unannounced boycott from Hollywood celebrities.

Following their separation, the Aquaman actress had levelled some serious allegations against the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in an article which she penned for Washington Post.

Depp decided to sue her over the accusations.

Earlier this year, the former couple appeared before London's High Court in Depp's case against a British tabloid which had called him a "wife beater" in an article.

Amber sided with the newspaper and gave her testimony against Johnny Depp.