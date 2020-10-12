close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 12, 2020

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell look stunning during shoot-out scenes for 'Mission Impossible 7': See pics

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 12, 2020

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell  appeared to be real survivors  during gritty shoot-out scenes for their upcoming film 'Mission Impossible 7' in Rome

Both the stars  looked tense  as they were asked to get out of a police car while giving defensive gesture during filmimg for the latest instalment in the franchise.

The 58-year-old Oscar nominee looked sober as he held onto Hayley's arm, with the beauty in turn holding up her hands during the scenes.

The Cinderella star and Tom won hearts with their stellar performance while filming the stunning scenes. They  held their hands up in a defensive gesture soon after getting out the car to follow the order.

Tom appeared to be a  real hero  in a silver waistcoat, matching trousers, a white shirt as he communicated with director Christopher McQuarrie between takes.


Latest News

More From Entertainment