Princess Diana and Prince Andrew conspired to steal the throne, believed Prince Charles

Every nook and corner of the palace is tainted with drama amongst the British royal family as members continue to build rifts.



Unearthed reports reveal how Prince Charles had once suspected his brother Prince Andrew of conspiring against him with the help of his ex-wife Princess Diana.

The revelation was made back in 1996 when author Tom Bower released a book on Charles, titled Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles.

In the book, it was claimed that the Duke of Cornwall suspected his younger brothers Andrew and Edward of plotting his downfall with the help of Diana.

He also allegedly believed that Prince Philip was being lied to about Camilla in order to hinder her chances of entering the royal family.

Bower also asserted that the Prince of Wales had even told his private secretary Mark Bolland once that Andrew wanted to be him.

The statement was supported by royal expert Richard Kay’s similar claim that, “Andrew was the number two, the queen’s second son, and if anything had happened to Charles it was going to be Andrew who took over.”

Apart from that, he also believed that the Princess of Wales was in on this plan with her former brothers-in-law, as she wanted their eldest son William to become the king.

Bower claims that Charles was certain that his ex-wife and Andrew’s estranged wife Sarah Ferguson were part of the plan “to replace him as heir by announcing that on the queen’s death or abdication Andrew would be Regent until Prince William was 18 when he would take over.”