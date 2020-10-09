TikTok in banned in Pakistan for 'immoral, indecent' content

TikTok was banned after the company failed to fully comply with the instructions to filter immoral content, says PTA. — AFP/Files

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Friday blocked video-sharing app TikTok, citing "immoral and indecent" content.

According to a press release, in view of "complaints" and the "nature of content being consistently posted on TikTok", PTA issued a "final notice" to the app.



TikTok was given "considerable time" to respond and comply with instructions to effectively moderate "unlawful online content", said PTA.



"However, the application failed to fully comply with the instructions, therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country," the statement said.

TikTok has been informed that the authority "is open for engagement" and will review its decision if it finds a "satisfactory mechanism" has been employed by the video-sharing app to moderate "unlawful content".



On July 20, PTA announced that it has issued a final warning to TikTok after receiving a "number of complaints ... from different segments of the society against immoral, obscene and vulgar content on social media applications particularly Tik Tok and Bigo".





