William vs Harry: Bombshell book spills why brothers clashed over Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Prince William’s feud stems from Princess Diana’s ‘erratic’ nature

Prince William and Harry's mighty rift saw the latter bidding farewell to the monarchy forever.



However, as it seems, the battle royale between the two brothers specifically intensified after Meghan Markle stepped into the picture.

While we all know Harry was upset with William after he thought things were moving too fast with Meghan, the actual reason is still very much under the shadows.

As royal author Robert Lacey describes in his new explosive book Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, "The fundamental conflict was between the two males who had known each other all their lives and had never hesitated to tell each other exactly what they thought and felt.

"William worried that his brother was moving too fast in his courtship — and he did not shrink from saying as much when Harry started talking about getting hitched to Meghan quite soon," Lacey wrote.

The author added, "According to another source on this crucial and much-reported confrontation between the brothers that occurred sometime in late 2016 or early 2017, William couched his question in terms of apparent concern for Meghan."

Lacey goes on to say that William waited for a considerable amount of time himself before proposing to Kate Middleton.

“'Waity William,' of course, took so long to commit to Kate for the sake of the monarchy. He had been auditioning her for a job all those years. So Harry could not help but wonder whether Wills was really concerned about his personal happiness—or whether he was, once again and as per usual, thinking about the makeup and fortunes of 'the Firm' whose boss he would become one day? The response from Harry was a brusque and offended pushback."