Thu Oct 08, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 8, 2020

Charlize Theron shares good news for women

Thu, Oct 08, 2020

Charlize Theron on Wednesday congratulated the two female scientists who  won  the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the first time in the history.

Taking to Instagram, the Old Guard actress shared a screenshot of the news item published by CNN.

"Some Much Needed Good News Today," she captioned her post.

According to the report shared by the South African-born actress, "Jennifer A.Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier are the fist women to jointly win the prize without a male collaborator". 

