Charlize Theron shares good news for women

Charlize Theron on Wednesday congratulated the two female scientists who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the first time in the history.

Taking to Instagram, the Old Guard actress shared a screenshot of the news item published by CNN.

"Some Much Needed Good News Today," she captioned her post.

According to the report shared by the South African-born actress, "Jennifer A.Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier are the fist women to jointly win the prize without a male collaborator".

