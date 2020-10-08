Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in black crop top as she resumes filming

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif gave fans a glimpse inside the studio as she returned to shoots after a break amid ongoing COVID-19 crisis.



The charming actress has recently resumed work and shared a picture of herself along with two team members on social media.

In he picture, which she shared on Instagram Thursday, the actress looks chic as she sports a black crop top and yellow shorts. While, other members on the film sets are seen wearing protective kits to follow precautionary measures.

The actress, on professional front, last appeared with Salman Khan in the movie Bharat. Katrina will next feature alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi.



The entertainment industry went through a tough time in last few months as the shooting schedules and production processes came to a halt owing to the COVID-19 crisis.