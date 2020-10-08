close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 8, 2020

Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in black crop top as she resumes filming

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 08, 2020

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif  gave fans a glimpse inside the studio as she returned to shoots after a break amid ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The charming actress  has recently resumed work and shared a picture of herself along with two team members on social media.

In he picture, which she shared on Instagram Thursday, the actress looks chic as she sports a black crop top and yellow shorts. While, other members on the film sets are seen wearing protective kits to follow precautionary measures.  

View this post on Instagram

+

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

The actress, on professional front, last appeared  with  Salman Khan   in the movie Bharat.  Katrina will next feature alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. 

The entertainment industry went through a tough time  in last few months as the shooting schedules and production processes  came to a halt owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Latest News

More From Entertainment