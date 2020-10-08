close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
October 8, 2020

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski cuts a demure figure in mini floral outfit to amaze him

Thu, Oct 08, 2020

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski looked nothing short of sensational as she shared new Instagram snaps on Thursday.

The German model, who has been catapulted to the spotlight amid a blossoming romance with the Hollywood actor,  displayed her modelling chops as she gazed into  the camera  while posing against the  wall.

The 27-year-model cut a demure figure in mini floral outfit. Her fresh smile  was adding to her natural beauty as she let her locks cascaded upon her shoulders to flaunt her grace.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on

Nicole seems to  amaze her friends and fans as she  has been sharing  stunning pictures on her Instagram since her  appearance with the 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' star, apparently teasing her beau and his exes

Previously, she  flaunted her toned abs in chic outfit, attracting massive applause from fans and friends amid romance rumours with Pitt.

The model's Instagram is everything her admirers  want, providing a great blend of her work life and her personal life. 

