Prince William shares his ‘tricky secret’ to getting his children to bed on time

Prince William has left his wife Kate Middleton in the dust when it comes to being able to ‘trick’ his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis into going to bed on time each night.

Prince William’s secret trick to getting his kids’ attention is via Sir David Attenborough documentaries. The prince told Express UK, “They're very jealous. And, actually, last night we started watching one of David's newest documentaries.”

It is through this latest obsession that Prince William is able to get their attention every night. "It's amazing at bedtime when I can crowd the children, just shouting 'we're going to watch one of David's documentaries' and they come herding in. It's the easiest way to catch my children and get them ready for bedtime."