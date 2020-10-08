Kristen Stewart feeling the pressure of doing justice to Princess Diana’s role

Princess Diana's influence surpassed all bounds and spread throughout the world as she quickly became one of the most loved figures globally.

Therefore, naturally, anyone looking to step into her avatar would feel overburdened by the pressure of doing justice to the People’s Princess, as claimed by Kristen Stewart.

As the Twilight actor gears up to put on the tiara for the film Spencer, where she is set to essay the role of the Princess of Wales, she sat down with InStyle for a cover story and detailed how she has been preparing for the part.

"In terms of research, I've gotten through two and a half biographies, and I'm finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie," said Stewart.

“It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana—I want to know her implicitly. I haven't been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long,” she went on to say.

"The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it's so, so distinct and particular. I'm working on it now and already have my dialect coach,” she added.

Pablo Larraín, director of the film, expressed his delight at Stewart’s casting as Diana as he said back in June: "The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see.”

"I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. We're very happy to have her, she's very committed,” he added.