Thu Oct 08, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 8, 2020

Celebs react as Harris stops Pence's constant interruption during VP debate

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 08, 2020
Many Hollywood stars turned to their social media with spot-on reactions to the VP debate

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence took the stage on Wednesday for the vice presidential debate ahead of the general election next month.

Following the face-off, many Hollywood stars turned to their social media with spot-on reactions to some of the highlights of the debate between the Democratic vice presidential nominee and her Republican counterpart.

One of the takeaways from the debate was certainly Harris’ reaction to Pence’s constant interruption whenever she tried to speak.

“Mr. President, I’m speaking,” Harris had responded to the current US vice president.

Apart from that, the fly that landed on Pence’s head during the debate surely stole the spotlight from him and sparked a number of memes on social media.

Here are some of the best celebrity reactions:



