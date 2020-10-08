Malala, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry all set for a chat on International Day of the Girl

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for the upcoming International Day of the Girl by hosting a very special guest: Malala Yousafzai.

The Pakistani Nobel laureate will join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on October 11, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar, to discuss the numerous hurdles that girls face in different parts of the world, to receive quality education.

The discussion between the trio will be live streamed on YouTube as well as on the social media of the Malala Fund.

Malala’s talk with Meghan is all set to be power-packed as the former is known as one of the loudest voices across the globe when it comes to fighting for girls right to an education; whereas Meghan has also been using her status to empower young women and call for gender equality in all spheres.