Prince Harry slammed for supporting Hitler’s reign, dubbed ‘Harry the Nazi’

In 2005, while trying to find quirky and unique costumes to wear to a friend’s themed fancy-dress party, Prince William and Prince Harry were spotted dress shopping in public.

Sticking to the party’s Colonials and Natives theme, as reported by the Daily Mail, the brothers once dipped into a shop and picked up two distinct costumes.

While Prince William decided to go as a lion, Prince Harry chose a khaki uniform that not only complimented his skin and bright red hair, but also featured a blazing armband with a black Nazi swastika sign.

The party itself was highly exclusive but due to once attendee’s itch to snap a permanent reminder of the Prince’s blunder, the picture turned up all over the internet and Prince Harry began getting slammed for being ‘Harry the Nazi.’

Despite a public apology, the outrage continued and remained a key event of 2005. What has never sat right with fans of the daring red-headed prince is that Prince William got away scot free at the time, despite being responsible for the 17-year-old teenager.

Friends of the prince recall the duo’s ‘no-speak’ rules and how their relationship deteriorated the more Prince Harry learned the price of being the royal scapegoat for his brother, the next king.

A former palace aid employed in the royal household at the time told The Daily Mail, “For the first time, their relationship really suffered and they barely spoke. Harry resented the fact that William got away so lightly.'