Queen Elizabeth to decide about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles next year

Queen Elizabeth II has continuously been getting urged to strip off the titles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in light of their recent independent ventures.

In the midst of this royal crisis, a royal expert has stepped forth to spill the details how the monarch is supposed to be responding at a time like this.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief at Majesty Magazine told The Royal Beat explained how Her Majesty responds to family drama by simply taking a walk with her dogs.

“When there is a drama in the family, they find it hard to talk to her (Queen). Mummy has her dog mechanism; she just calls the dogs and goes out for a walk,” said Seward.

She further revealed that the call to address the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles will also be met next year by the Queen.

“The Queen will not take those titles away [Harry and Meghan’s],” said Seward speaking at True Royalty TV.

"She (The Queen) has said very clearly you have a year to decide what you want to do. That year isn’t up until next spring. So, I don’t think she will do anything until that time,” she added.