Tue Sep 29, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 29, 2020

Emma Corrin stuns as Princess Diana as 'The Crown' gives glimpse at season 4

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 29, 2020

The first official look at Netflix original series, The Crown, has officially been released, showing Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

The first stills published by the streaming giant show the late Princess of Wales as well as Margaret Thatcher played by Gillian Anderson.

The royal series is all set for a return on November 14th with season four as Anderson takes the spotlight with her performance depicting Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth II’s strained relationship.

Corrin hits play on Diana’s story in the royal family as her character gets into a relationship with Prince Charles and eventually marries in a televised ceremony.

The fourth season of The Crown will pause the show’s filming temporarily as the fifth season will not premiere until 2022.  

