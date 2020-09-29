Humayun Saeed wishes his brother Salman Saeed ‘a happy married life’

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has extended love and sweet wishes to his younger brother Salman Saeed on his wedding with Aleena.



Taking to Instagram, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor shared a family and friends photo from the wedding ceremony of Salman and wrote, “Wishing my little brother Salman a happy married life.”

“May Allah bless you and Aleena both with lifelong togetherness, happiness and prosperity @salmansaeedofficial @aleenafatyma #SalmanSaeedKiShaadi,” he further said.

The younger brother of actor Humayun got married in a private ceremony on Friday night in Lahore.



Showbiz stars Adnan Siddiqui, Wasay Chaudhry, Ahmad Ali Butt and other stars including cricketer Azhar Ali attended the wedding reception.