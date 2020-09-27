Meghan Markle not considering to run for president

Meghan Markle has reportedly denied having plans to run for the 2024 US presidential election.

According to a media outlet, Meghan’s representatives rejected the claim, saying she has no plans to run for office.

The Duke and The Duchess of Sussex have become increasingly vocal on social, racial and political matters since stepping back as a senior royals earlier this year.



Last week, the couple urged Americans to vote in the upcoming US Presidential election, prompting bookmakers to state it is possible for Meghan to run for President in 2024.



Previously, Meghan spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement that swept across the US after the death of George Floyd, while Harry called for past wrongs to be acknowledged across the Commonwealth.



In the US, the legal requirements for presidential candidates state they ‘must be a natural born citizen of the United States, a resident for 14 years, and 35 years of age or older.’ The source told Vanity Fair: ‘I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president.’



