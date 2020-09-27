Fans reminisce over ‘Attack on Titan’ voice actors ‘killing’ the first OP song

Attack on Titan is a cult classic, and with its final season currently underway, loyal fans of the franchise have been reminiscing upon the iconic voice actor led sing-along session that left fans in fits all those years ago.

With the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan gearing up for release, fans of the franchise have been keeping the steam alive by streaming an old voice actor led OP sing-along that left fans in toe curling laughter back when it first released.

The OP (opening) sing-along in question, is from a 2014 radio show that starred voice actors for Eren, Mikasa and Connie, Yuki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa and Hiro Shimono.



For the unversed, the song Guren No Yumiya is an opening song that proved paramount in promoting the series. It features the epic clash between a number of locked up humans and a race of behemoth sized creatures known as the Titans.

The upcoming final season seeks to close the chapter on this drawn out war between Marley and Eldia. The three main characters, Eren, Mikasa, and Armin will also be able to finally bring the war to the door steps of their gigantic foes.



