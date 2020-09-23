close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
September 23, 2020

Jennifer Aniston called Brad Pitt by his nickname during their reunion

US actress Jennifer Aniston and her former husband Brad Pitt, who got flirty as they reunited for a virtual table read, called each other by their nicknames during the conversation.

The Friends star Jennifer, 51 and Brad Pitt, 56 reunited for virtual live read for iconic 1980s movie Fast Time at Ridgemont High for the first time since their divorce recently.

The former couple could be heard calling each other by their nicknames during the flirty exchange.

The video started with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star addressing his former wife saying "Hi Aniston”. Jennifer replied “Hi Pitt”.

Besides using their last names, she called Brad Pitt 'Honey.'

Jennifer, 51 and Brad Pitt, 56 were joined in the table read by the stellar cast of the film including Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey and Sean Penn, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend and Ray Liotta.

