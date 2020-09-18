Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's reunion a blow to Nicole Poturalski?

Brad Pitt and his former wife Jennifer Aniston's recent reunion reportedly shattered dreams of his rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski.

Pitt and Aniston reunited to take part in the star-studded virtual live read for iconic 1980s movie 'Fast Time at Ridgemont High'. It was Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s first onscreen appearance together since their divorce in 2005.

On the other hand, Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski - who had earlier sent fans in a frenzy by posting a cryptic message that many thought was aimed at Angelina Jolie - seems to be in trouble as Pitt's excited fans took his recent appearance with Aniston as a pleasant move and wanted them to give another go to their relationship.



The model had posted a jaw-dropping photo of herself and captioned it, "Happy people don’t hate."



The time will tell how the 27-year-old German model would react to his rumoured boyfriend’s latest move as the fans started speculating that it is surely a blow to the model.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor read the lines of popular high school student Brad Hamilton while the 'Friends' star played the part of Linda Barrett to re-enact the 1982 classic.



The hour-long streaming was organized for fundraising and took place on Facebook.

The celebrity couple was married for five years from 2000 to 2005.

