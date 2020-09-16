close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
September 16, 2020

Chris Evans' hilarious response to his leaked photo

Wed, Sep 16, 2020

Days after accidentally leaking an inappropriate picture on Instagram, Chris Evans has finally broke the silence.

"Now that I have your attention, VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" he tweeted, adding a few emojis.

The Captain America actor dominated the online conversation earlier this week after he accidentally shared some personal photos with millions of people via his Instagram story.


