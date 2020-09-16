close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 16, 2020

Kylie Jenner shows how to style white attire with oodles of glamour

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 16, 2020

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner set pulses racing with her new white look as she   chose  Bottega Veneta shirt dress and Italian designer's famous chainlink pouch purse to attract applause.

 The 23-year-old reality star  took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her beauty and her latest designer-only ensemble.

Jenner looked gorgeous as she had her hair parted down one side and  let her lengthy brunette strands flow down her back.

'The Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty captioned the post: 'bottega baby', referencing to the Italian fashion label Bottega Veneta.

View this post on Instagram

bottega baby

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The stylish lady  also gave fans an inside look at the everyday essentials she carries in her handbag in a brand new video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Tuesday.

Latest News

More From Entertainment