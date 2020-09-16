Kylie Jenner shows how to style white attire with oodles of glamour

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner set pulses racing with her new white look as she chose Bottega Veneta shirt dress and Italian designer's famous chainlink pouch purse to attract applause.

The 23-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her beauty and her latest designer-only ensemble.



Jenner looked gorgeous as she had her hair parted down one side and let her lengthy brunette strands flow down her back.

'The Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty captioned the post: 'bottega baby', referencing to the Italian fashion label Bottega Veneta.

The stylish lady also gave fans an inside look at the everyday essentials she carries in her handbag in a brand new video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Tuesday.

