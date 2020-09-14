close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
showbiz

Web Desk
September 14, 2020

Mahira Khan, other actors protest Motorway gang-rape

showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 14, 2020

Mahira Khan on Monday attended a demonstration to protest the gang-rape of a  mother with children at Lahore Motorway near Gujjarpura. 

Several other people from the entertainment industry also became part of the protest.

Talking about the crime against women and sexual harassment, she said the problem stems from the mindset of males.

Later, taking to Instagram, the actress shared a picture from the protest with a caption that read:

"We demand a secure nation for all women!! At home, on the streets, at work, alone, not alone, with kids, without kids, in a skirt or in a burkha. Where ever she may be, whoever she may be - we demand basic rights of safety. Proud of my industry for coming together for this cause - United we are stronger, our voices are more powerful and impactful".



