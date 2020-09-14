Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shut the door’ to UK after paying off Frogmore Cottage debt

Even though the Queen is “leaving the door open” for Meghan and Harry, the duo has reportedly severed all ties to the British monarchy after paying back UK taxpayers in full for Frogmore Cottage renovations.

During an interview on the radio show The HeirPod podcast, Omid Scobie believes the couple has cemented their lives within the U.S and are eager to make it on their own, despite the Queen always “leaving the door open” for them.

The royal author was quoted saying, “I think it just shows how keen they are, to truly be independent.” Scobie also went on to say that while the couple has paid the £2.4 million in full, they did not ‘necessarily’ owe the monarchy anything.

Yet, at the same time, the idea of ‘looming’ debt would only serve to get them scrutinized even more so by critics.