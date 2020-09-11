Shakira's beach photo goes viral as the singer vacations in Maldives

Shakira left her millions of fans drooling over a beach photo which she posted on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, the singer posted a picture with a caption that read ,"This is a new bathing suit I designed and my friend Bego made for me," the 43-year-old Colombian singer wrote in the caption. "I always need to create my own for the summer!"

The "She Wolf" singer looked stunning at the age of 43 and her bold picture garnered over 5 million followers.

Shakira has been vacationing in the Maldives with her longtime partner, Barcelona soccer star Gerard Pique, and their children.



"This is one of the sweetest places on earth," she captioned another beachy photo.



