close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 11, 2020

Shakira's beach photo goes viral as the singer vacations in Maldives

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 11, 2020

Shakira left her millions of fans drooling over a beach  photo which she posted on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, the singer  posted a picture with a caption that read ,"This is a new bathing suit I designed and my friend Bego made for me," the 43-year-old Colombian singer wrote in the caption. "I always need to create my own for the summer!"

The "She Wolf" singer looked stunning  at the age of 43 and her bold picture garnered over 5 million followers. 

Shakira has been vacationing in the Maldives with her longtime partner, Barcelona soccer star Gerard Pique, and their children.

"This is one of the sweetest places on earth," she captioned another beachy photo. 


Latest News

More From Entertainment