Selena Gomez says her relationship with Justin Bieber felt ‘claustrophobic’

Vocal powerhouse Selena Gomez had always been the talk of town due to her past paramour Justin Bieber and their world-famous relationship.

However, the high-profile romance and the scrutiny and attention that came with it was something the 27-year-old was immensely disturbed about.

In her latest interview with Allure, the former Disney star opened up about her relationship with the Baby crooner and how it felt ‘claustrophobic.’

“My personal life was out everywhere. It felt very claustrophobic and just…I felt very trapped,” she told the magazine.

Years later, Gomez is in a much better place and has full control of her life and what parts of her life go public and what go private.

“I am in full control of my life and everything that I do, what is out there, everything. I would like to say, yes. I am in charge of everything in my life,” she said.

She also opened up about her bipolar disorder and how she would always try her best to be truthful and sincere to her fans about her feelings and emotions.

“I have always had so many different emotions and I didn’t know how to control them quite well,” she said.

“It was complicated. But I think I’m happy to understand it. Once I did find out more about who I was, I was proud. I also felt comfortable knowing that I wasn’t alone and I was going to get through it. So I will always be passionate about that. It’s something I will continue to talk about,” she added.