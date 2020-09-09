'Tickets to My Downfall'; Machine Gun Kelly reveals album cover was stolen from another artist

Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly has tendered an apology after it was revealed that the cover for his latest album "Tickets to My Downfall" was not original and it was copied from a photo he did not own.



Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Cleveland rapper apologized to the original artist and said he was in the process of replacing the album cover.



"Found out that the album cover i released was essentially copied from a photo we do not own. I didn’t make this design so i apologize to the original artist. i’m in the process of replacing it right now," MGK tweeted.



