Christina Aguilera believes sharing the ‘Mulan’ experience with kids was a ‘beautiful thing'

The Grammy award winning singer admitted that her time on the set was made into "a beautiful thing” after she was able “to share that with my children.”

For the first time, Aguilera live-tweeted her children’s experience with the film, claiming, "My kids know about #Mulan but they haven’t seen the live-action version yet."

Bustle reported on Aguilera’s feelings regarding the shooting process and claimed the star felt "a new sense of pressure" to bring "new elements" to the song Reflection.

The singer also admitted that the 1998 classic "holds so much meaning and importance to me” that she was "actually very emotional" belting it out.

However, with her experience in hindsight she "realized & appreciated how much has changed from the original place & time I recorded this song."



