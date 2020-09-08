Angelina Jolie 'grossed out' by Brad Pitt's very public romance with Nicole Poturalski

Angelina Jolie previously reacted very strongly to the news of Brad Pitt seeing a new woman from Germany, Nicole Poturalski.

The Salt actress's ex-husband has made headlines and is in the limelight ever since word got out that he is dating a German model and is vacationing across France.

Sources revealed Pitt and his new ladylove visited Chateau Miraval, the French estate owned by Jolie and Pitt.

Miraval is the same place where the former couple exchanged their vows.

Seeing all this, Jolie is infuriated over Pitt and is disgusted by his very public romance with Poturalski.

The Sunday Mirror quoted a source as saying, "Jolie is stunned Brad could stoop this low."

She hoped that she and Pitt could "dial down the intensity" after the summer of fights they've had. But now she is not interested at all," the insider said.

"It grosses her out that he’s cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life," they added.

The insider claimed that Jolie view Pitt's move of taking Poturalski to Miraval beyond "tacky and inappropriate, however, Brad wants to cut it."

The grapevine revealed that this move will make it very tough for the former spouses to be in a good place again.

It has apparently taken Brad and Angelina "to a whole new low that nobody imagined possible," they said.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Pitt is currently helping Poturalski on making her big debut in Hollywood.