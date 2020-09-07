Chadwick Boseman’s wife and 'Black Panther' stars bid him adieu in a private memorial

Late American actor Chadwick Boseman’s family and friends from the industry gathered to bid adieu to the star in a private memorial.

Fellow costars from Marvel’s Black Panther and others close friends and family members gathered in Malibu, California over the weekend at a private ceremony that commemorated the deceased actor.

Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Winston Duke were amongst the many who joined Chadwick’s grieving widow and singer Taylor Simone Ledward in saying their paring words to him.

As per details coming afloat regarding the memorial, it featured a table display of the actor’s photographs placed around floral tributes at the memorial site right in front of the ocean.

According to a report by Page Six, “Music from a hang drum was also part of the service.”

Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 on August 28, losing his four-year private battle with colon cancer.

His family’s statement released at the time of his death stated that the actor had been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and the disease had progress to stage IV by the time he breathed his last.