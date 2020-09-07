Princess Diana, Meghan Markle wouldn’t have gotten along, says her butler

Princess Diana's rebellious and strong personality has in many ways been mirrored in the way Meghan Markle lived life as a royal and challenged customs.

However, had the Princess of Wales been alive today, her butler, Paul Burrell believes she wouldn’t have gotten along with her youngest daughter-in-law.

Burrell claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is quite similar in nature to Diana and if they had met, they would’ve instantly “clashed” over opposing views.

“I think, possibly, they would have clashed,” said Paul in an interview with Closer magazine.

"I imagine it would have been two strong, independent women with different views on things —it would have been a battle between Meghan's way and Diana's way,” he went on to say.

He further claimed that Prince Harry was deeply attracted to Meghan owing to the similar characteristics she shared with his late mother.

"Harry went for and married Meghan because she's like Diana. Both women who would always stand up for what they believe in and wouldn't be pushovers,” said Paul.

He, however, claimed that their comparable traits are what would’ve made them clash. Bringing up the late princess’ 1993-released biography Diana: Her True Story, Paul said: "I think the main difference between them is that Meghan has a game plan, whereas Diana was young and naïve.”

"Diana did the book with Andrew Morton and courted the press over the years because she didn't have a voice."

"And her strong-mindedness meant she cared and she felt the people of the country had a right to know what had gone on behind closed doors," he said.

"In years to come, we'll see her on red carpets, with A-list friends, in films perhaps. Diana wasn't like that — she wasn't interested in self-promotion,” he added.