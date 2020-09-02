Brad Pitt, his new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski were very ‘flirty’ at their first meeting: report

US actor and filmmaker Brad Pitt and his new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski were reportedly very ‘flirty’ at their initial meeting at a party last year.



The People, citing sources reported that Brad Pitt, 56 and German model Nicole, 27 actually knew each other for at least a year.

The Once Upon a Time …in Hollywood star and Nicole were first spotted at a party last year and were very ‘flirty’ at their initial meeting.

The couple managed to conceal their relationship from even their close friends for almost a year.

Earlier, there were also reports that, the Fight Club actor had first met Nicole when he visited her husband Roland Mary’s restaurant in 2009 and was reportedly “mesmerized” by her.

Last month, Brad sent shockwaves after he was photographed with the German model as they arrived in France together for a vacation at the actor’s chateau.