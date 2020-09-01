Prince Harry, Meghan host Jameela Jamil after she calls Prince Andrew an ‘embarrassment’

Amidst the praise and overwhelming love received by Meghan Markle, she has also witness a number of people trying to pull her down.

Amongst those fierce Meghan fans is Jameela Jamil who had recently put social media users in their place for attacking the Duchess of Sussex while terming Prince Andrew an ‘embarrassment.’

If reports are to be believed, the duchess has met up with The Good Place star, 34, at her new home in Montecito, California.

A source told The Sun that Jameela was accompanied by her boyfriend James Blake as she visited the duke and duchess in their new home.

"Jameela and James drove up to Montecito from Los Angeles and spent time with Meghan and Harry. They also had a stroll on the beach but Meghan and Harry didn’t venture out with them,” said the insider.

Last month, Meghan had addressed the virtual When All Women Vote #CouchParty and had repeatedly urged women to bring about “change” by exercising their democratic right.

The former royal had in turn been immensely criticized as royal family members are known historically not participate in elections and remain politically neutral.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan too had called for the former actor’s royal ‘duchess’ title to get stripped, as he tweeted: "The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way."

However, coming to her defense, Jameela Jamil lent support to Meghan as she wrote on Twitter: "I *THINK* they may be more embarrassed by their alleged resident pedo Andrew who was besties with a sex trafficker, than an American supporting women voting in her own country, and loosely referencing the importance of general democracy which is being threatened here currently.”

She also went on to respond to a fan who questioned the hate against Meghan.

"Because she’s not white,” responded The Good Place actor, adding: "And because she’s smart, strong, opinionated, rebellious, beautiful, happy and has everything they never will. She’s a terrifying threat to patriarchy because she doesn’t fit the stereotype for women. They discredit her because they can’t kill her."