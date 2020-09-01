Ariana Grande makes Instagram history, becomes first woman to hit 200 million followers

US singer and actress Ariana Grande has made a history as she became the first woman to hit 200 million followers on Instagram.



The Bang Bang singer achieved the milestone on the weekend.

Ariana is followed by US reality TV star Kylie Jenner with 193 million and Selena Gomez with 190 million followers on photo-video sharing platform.

Earlier, Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was the first person to reach 200 million followers. He now has 237 million.

Ariana’s Rain On Me collaborator, Lady Gaga, was among the first to salute her.

Lady Gaga wrote, ‘Congratulations to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers!”

She went on to say “You're a queen! Wear that crown!."

Earlier, Gaga and Ariana took the stage for the first live performance of Rain on Me at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they won a collection of trophies.