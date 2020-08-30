Princess Diana used to refrigerate her own blood for a heartbreaking reason

Princess Diana had always been under a persistent threat from the media and the public owing to her high-profile status.

And for that reason, the Princess of Wales had taken extreme measures to ensure her safety, as revealed by her former private secretary Patrick Jephson.

According to him, the late princess took a refrigerator filled with her own blood every time she went abroad, in fear of her suffering medical problems or in case she was attacked.

Jephson further explained how the rest of security team along with him, had also been tested for their blood types to see if they were a match in cases of emergency.

Apart from Diana, the same practice was also carried out by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles.

The Daily Star quoted Jephson as saying: “Particularly when we were abroad or in the developing world, we would carry a little refrigerator full of spare supplies of Diana’s blood.”

“That sure took the glamour out of it. Each of us were tested so the doctors knew which of us could give her blood if she needed it,” he said.

“Diana was quite often under the threat of physical danger. A part of the job that was easy to forget and then you’d get a sharp reminder,” he added.

Jephson had worked with the late royal family member from 1988 to 1996 and had closely observed her divorce with Prince Charles. He is also of the belief that Diana was unfairly treated by the royals, something that he hasn’t forgiven them for.

"That is a real shame, and I think it doesn’t really reflect well on the royal family. She was out there flying the flag for Britain and by any measure doing a great job for the monarchy, but received very little recognition let alone thanks for it at the time,” he said.

"She was a young single mother working hard and she had no supportive network, she had no proper mentoring, the organisation was overwhelmingly masculine even though there was a woman at the top of it,” he added.

“She really had her work cut up just surviving, let alone driving as a royal performer. I think they did underestimate her. It’s a real shame they didn’t realise what an asset they had,” he said.

"Princess Diana was not a natural rebel, she was a natural monarchist. She should have been their greatest asset, but they let that slip through their fingers,” he added.