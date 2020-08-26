close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
August 26, 2020

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut Alp says new film to hit theaters soon

Wed, Aug 26, 2020
 

Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Alp on Monday revealed that  his new film titled "Malazgirt 1071" will hit the theaters soon.

Coşkun rose to international fame with his stellar performance in popular Turkish TV series ""Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Malazgirt 1071 yakında sinemalarda...

Coşkun played Turgut Alp in "Dirilis: Erturgul" which is being run with Urdu dubbing on Pakistan's state-run PTV.

The series is being aired on PTV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

