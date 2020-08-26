'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut Alp says new film to hit theaters soon

Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Alp on Monday revealed that his new film titled "Malazgirt 1071" will hit the theaters soon.

Coşkun rose to international fame with his stellar performance in popular Turkish TV series ""Dirilis:Ertugrul".





Coşkun played Turgut Alp in "Dirilis: Erturgul" which is being run with Urdu dubbing on Pakistan's state-run PTV.

The series is being aired on PTV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.