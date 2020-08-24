Reputation management consultant claims Ellen DeGeneres is aiming to 'deflect to protect'

Brand and reputation management consultant, Eric Schiffer has stepped in to give his personal opinion on Ellen DeGeneres’s action plan. He claims that the TV show host is currently employing the age old technique of shifting blame to those around her. All in an attempt to protect herself and her image from the ongoing controversy.

The chairman is of the opinion that Ellen is in "a gigantic dumpster fire in which she is struggling to gasp for air at the bottom."

Schiffer is a well-known crisis management consultant for a number of A-list celebrities and he believes Ellen is not handling the current situation to the best of her abilities. Reportedly, while the talk show host is utilizing a classic PR technique, her attempt will ruin her chances of rebranding her credibility.

During his interview with Insider Schiffer said, "That's one path to regaining credibility and these battles are all about regaining credibility and trust.”

He later went on to say, "She needs to take responsibility. It's important for her to know, the viewers like truth and authenticity. They know it's a con job. For those who still tune in, every night she is going to be scrutinized with an electron microscope. Every smile will be measured."

Schiffer is of the opinion that firing some producers was not the best way to move forward. He believes it was "right out of the ‘deflect to protect’ playbook, to draw attention away from the horrible things many have said have happened under this diabolical Hollywood bubble.”