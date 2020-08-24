Christian Bale helped Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck play Batman

Christian Bale may have have relinquished "Batman", but his successors approaches him for advice on things related to the Caped Crusader.

The first trailer for highly anticipated Robert Pattinson starrer "The Batman" was released on Saturday at the DC FanDome.

Christian Bale's started trending on Twitter after fans started drawing comparison between Robert Pattinson and him.

Speaking at the virtual DC FanDome, "The Batman" director Matt Reeves shared an interesting story.

According to the director, Robert Pattinson and Christian Bale spoke to one another before the filming of the movie.

"One of the big things that Rob actually talked to Christian Bale [about] was, ‘Just make sure you’re going to be able to relieve yourself,’ so that was actually part of what was important to build into [the suit].”

“Like okay, he needs to be able to put it on. He also needs to be able to live as a human being.”

Bale had revealed in 2014 that he advised his successor Ben Affleck to make sure he can urinate while wearing the Batman suit. According to reports, it's due to Christian Bale's advice that Robert Pattinson would be able to relieve himself during the filming.