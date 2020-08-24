Queen Elizabeth warned against ‘lavish’ royal weddings paid through taxpayers’ money

The lavish and enchanting British royal weddings draw eyeballs from all across the globe and are known to be a costly affair.

However, the enormity and extravagance of the events is not something lauded by everyone as the CEO of Republic recently called out Queen Elizabeth II over the unsparing details and the massive sums that go behind these ceremonies.

CEO of the company, Graham Smith encouraged the royal family to have weddings similar to the one Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had recently with no one other than the immediate family present during the private ceremony.

Smith told Express: "I don’t have any thoughts either way on someone getting married, but I think they have possibly realised that they can’t keep demanding lavish weddings.”

"I think that the Eugenie wedding did not go down too well, people weren’t too excited about it and they were concerned about the cost. During this coronavirus crisis I think people would have been particularly unimpressed if Beatrice’s wedding had been lavish,” he said.

"It was the right thing to do but they should have done the right thing years ago and all the other weddings should have been the same sort of size,” he went on to say.

He further said that the weddings should not be funding through taxpayers’ money: "They should all have their weddings regardless of their rank in the Royal Family privately funded. We should not be spending any public money on someone’s wedding.”

"If they want to turn it into a public event than they should stump up the cost of the police, security and disruption,” he added.

"Certainly you can sort of understand why someone would think it was okay with William, I think with Beatrice and Eugenie most people do not know who they are and don’t care,” he said.

"I think that maybe the penny has dropped with some of them that this is the case. Hopefully the next generation of royals won’t demand lavish weddings.”

He also told Prince William and Prince Harry that their weddings were “far too extravagant.”

"I think it was far too extravagant anyway as was Harry’s and was William’s.

"These are essentially private events that turn into spectacles which end up costing us millions of pounds on things like security and disruption to normal business. The way Beatrice’s wedding was is what all of them should have done.”

"That was obvious from as far back as 10 years ago when William and Kate announced their engagement,” Smith said.