Jennifer Garner lets out her inner ‘Schitt’s Creek’ fan as she gushes over the cast

Hollywood actor Jennifer Garner gushed over the star cast as she sat down to talk about their much-revered comedy-drama Schitt’s Creek that has taken over the world.



During a virtual session with Catherina O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy, the actor gushed over some of the most memorable moments on the show including David Rose and Patrick Brewer’s wedding [played by Daniel Levy and Noah Reid respectively].

Dropping in a reference of Moira Rose [played by Catherina O’Hara] and her wigs, Garner said: "People have made kind of a reference that my character in Alias Sydney Bristow goes on to be Moira Rose because we wear so many of the same wigs. And I really dig that.”

O’Hara joined the conversation and said: "I actually imagine the Roses are still living somewhere. Even though I played one of them, I think they're going on without us."

Garner termed the entire show “the perfect pandemic splurge.”

"The Roses' time in the town of Schitt's Creek, living in these two just claustrophobic hotel rooms, mirrors the world's collective experience of quarantine—going from endless travel, work, kids going all different directions, to being forced into having to deal with each other and nothing but each other," she went on to say.

"As Alexis said, we went a year without seeing each other. What starts as a fish-out-of-water comedy finishes as a homey, family connection—connections are everything—love letter to the silver linings. And that's why I think it's feeling so especially great right now,” she added.

Concluding the talk, Garner said: "By the end, they certainly do make you believe that a little time stuck together with people you love—even if you drive each other nuts now and then—is a pretty worthwhile way to stop and spend your life. And I'm grateful for that.”