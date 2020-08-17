Jennifer Lawrence’s pre-fame days revealed by old friend: ‘She was always kind of weird’

Jennifer Lawrence is known to be amongst the quirkiest and funniest of all Hollywood stars, with a personality that can charm just about anyone.

And while a handful may claim her eccentric and endearing personality is just for the cameras, her supposed friend who knew her from before she got famous, proves otherwise.

While these may be unverified, the story was still worth a read as Reddit user who was close friends with The Hunger Games actor during their childhood years spilled all about how she was before she made it big in the entertainment industry.

"I moved to Louisville middle of seventh grade year. She was my first friend, and the first person I had a sleepover with. We hit it off,” wrote the user as quoted by Buzzfeed.

“She was very different from me — a cheerleader, came from a lot of wealth, but her family was really awesome and we were both kinda weird and outgoing so we become good friends very fast,” they added.

“Her family owned a farm that had a children’s summer camp (Hi-Ho) and we went to it a couple of times — she had one of her birthday parties there! I remember her kissing our friend Jon under a trampoline. We talked about it for way too long! We hung out fairly often until she moved to NYC.”

“I will say, what you see with her is what you get. She was always very quirky, kinda weird (which was funny because she was so preppy-presenting, but really wasn’t like that), she was very loud — made her presence known. It’s been bizarre seeing her in interviews because she acts the exact same,” the user revealed.