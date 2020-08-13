close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
August 13, 2020

'Devil All The Time': Netflix releases trailer for Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland starrer movie

Thu, Aug 13, 2020

The first trailer for the Netflix's upcoming movie "The Devil All The Time" was released on Thursday.

The film features Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson in important roles.

Directed by Antonio Campos, ‘The Devil All The Time’ is based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock.

The movie spans the decades between World War II and the Vietnam War.

According to Netflix, it is set against "a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted".


"In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and the crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family," read the official synopsis.

