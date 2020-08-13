Jessica Simpson stuns fans with her seven stone weight loss

Jessica Simpson has shown off her seven stone weight loss as she shared a snap of herself donning a pair of skinny jeans she bought 14 years ago.



The 'Dukes of Hazzard' star has reportedly lost 100 pounds, which is around seven stone, with a combination of a healthy diet and exercise.



The 40-year-old has flaunted her figure in front of the mirror in the photo. The star, in the caption, revealed the ripped medium-wash denim jeans were 14 years old.

Jessica’s photo shows her sporting a black and neon pink, yellow and purple tie-dye style hooded jumper with half sleeves along with her 14 year old True Religion jeans.



Jessica is confidently pouting as she takes the stunning snap, which she later posted to her Instagram page.



Jessica, who turned 40 at the beginning of July, added: "I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you".



The gorgeous picture received more than 380,000 likes from her 5.5 million followers while fans flocked to compliment the star.

