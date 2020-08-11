Simon Cowell hilariously advises fans to 'read the manual' before attempting to ride e-bikes

Simon Cowell’s Twitter announcement has not only calmed the nerves of concerned fans, but has also tickled their funny bones. The critic hilariously advised fans with an to take their time in ‘reading the manual’ before they get on an e-bike.

The tweet detailed the incident and read, "Some good advice ... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

While the follow-up tweet was more of a gesture of gratitude towards all those who wished him well. It read, "And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon."



