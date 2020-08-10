Jacob Elordi claims he never once watched 'The Kissing Booth 2' and Joey King is livid over it

With Jacob Elordi and Joey promoting a sequel to The Kissing Booth 2, many interviewers tried to find the scoop over the duo’s professional and personal relationship.

During their interview with Variety magazine, Jacob admitted that he hasn’t seen The Kissing Booth 2 and that is something which makes his co-star, Joey livid.



He was quoted saying, "I haven't seen it. You've seen more than I have" he said, "I don't know if I'm allowed to say that, but I haven't."



With Joey visibly displeased over Jacob’s comments, she replied to his admittance through a now-deleted tweet claiming, “Jacob watched it. He's capping,"translation: ‘he's lying.’”

Many fans assume the actor did not watch his film because he did not seem happy during the promo and was more into Euphoria, in comparison.







